Teams gathered early this morning at City Park in Riverton to compete in the 2020 Winter Rendezvous Games. The teams competed in events ranging from a donut eating contest in the morning to tug of war and ice carving in the afternoon. The final score tally came down to a tie for 1st and 2nd and another tie for 3rd and 4th. The tie was broken by an egg throwing contest as the sun started to go down in Riverton.

And the winners are…..



First Place: Teton Therapy celebrates their Rendezvous Games win!





Second Place: The Bearded Dragons from Prime Variable Athletics in 2nd Place!







In Third Place — The Washakie Warriors from the Eastern Shoshone Tribe!