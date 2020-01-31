Wyoming State Winter Fair kicks off in Lander today

The 53rd Annual Wyoming State Winter Fair is on tap in Lander beginning today, January 31 and Saturday February 1, plus the following weekend of February 8th and 9th. The events today are at the Lander Community Center and next weekend at the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Arena.

The Trade Show opens today at the Community Center at 2 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. and then on Saturday it runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A lineup of some 40 vendors is on tap for the event. Admission is $3 per person.

Next weekend, the WSWF Horse Show is on tap at the Old Timers Arena, along with the Junior Rodeo, Bull Riding and the always popular Weiner Dog races.