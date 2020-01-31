Winter Rendezvous Games Opening Ceremony Tonight

The second Winter Rendezvous Games are also on tap this the weekend starting with the paper lantern release tonight at Riverton City Park.

The games include feats of strength, wit, agility, and creativity. This year, there are 9 teams that are set to compete on Saturday with the hopes to take home the traveling trophy! The day is also home to a kids event and food vendors.

The fun starts on Friday night at 6pm, with the Opening Ceremony at City Park in Riverton. The Teams will be introduced and the lantern release will take place to commemorate the start of the Winter Games.

When the clock strikes 10 on Saturday morning, the games will officially begin. Contestants will take a break during the kids events, set to take place at 1:30pm, where kids will complete a portion of the obstacle course and then split into teams for tug of war! This is put on by the CATS Museum. It’s free, so take the kiddos for some family fun.

Worried about the cold? The forecast looks perfect for a weekend in the outdoors, but if that weren’t enough–there’s outdoor heaters provided by Porter’s.