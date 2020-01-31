Weekend Snow Storm Will Have Big Impact on Fremont County & State Wide

According to The Wyoming Department of Transportation, a high impact winter storm will bring winter driving to ALL of Wyoming late Sunday through early Tuesday. Check the forecast video for a full break down of what areas will be affected and when.
Breaking News
