Traveling Exhibit coming to County Museums next month

The Fremont County Museum System is excited to host a great traveling exhibit to begin 2020.

The exhibit is a collaboration between The Autry Museum of the American West with High Country News. The Exhibit: “High Country News: Chronicler of the West” will be on display at all three Fremont County Museums beginning in February.

This fantastic exhibit will be at the Pioneer Museum in Lander from February14th – March 11th, the Dubois Museum from March 2nd – April 1st and the Riverton Museum from April 2nd – April 24th. This is a great opportunity for everyone in Fremont County to see the exhibit.

High Country News traces its roots back to August of 1969 when Tom Bell, a native of Lander, Wyo., bought Camping News Weekly, a small outdoor recreation publication geared toward anglers and hunters. Bell, a World War II veteran, wildlife biologist and high school teacher, wanted to provide more than just fishing tips and camping hotspots. He was eager to inform people about what saw as an impending environmental crisis in his beloved West, one that was largely being ignored by the region’s newspapers.

In 1970, he rechristened his publication High Country News and began to focus exclusively on environmental issues.

Learn the rest of the story about High Country News in person at one of our great Fremont County Museums.