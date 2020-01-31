Sep 8, 1992 – Jan 24, 2020

Seana Wagon, 27, of Mandaree, ND passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Trinity Hospital – St. Joseph’s on Minot, ND. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Great Plains Hall, the wake will follow. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Dudlee Seana C’Bearing was born on September 8, 1992 in Riverton, WY to Dudley Sean and Eileen Jo (Moss) C’Bearing. She grew up in the Arapahoe area and graduated from Arapahoe Charter School in 2011. She was a member of the Northern Arapaho Nation.

She baptized into the Catholic faith.

Seana was married to Jacob Kendall Wagon.

While she lived in the Arapahoe area she worked as a teacher’s aide for Headstart, an office assistant at Arapahoe School, and at the Wind River Casino. After moving to Mandaree, ND four years ago she worked in security at the 4 Bears Casino and volunteered at the Little Plume Headstart.

Seana played basketball in High School, liked the NFL team the Patriots, her favorite color was red, and she liked camping, traveling, cooking, and poetry. Above all she loved her family.

She is survived by her husband, Jacob Wagon; sons, Jakoby Wagon and Christopher Wagon; uncles, Dennis C’Bearing and family, Benson C’Bearing and family, Eugene C’Bearing and family, Tracy Wagon and family, Robbie Harris and family, Mick Spoonhunter and family, CJ Potter and family, Robert C’Bearing and family, and Al C’Bearing and family; aunts, Denise Bearing and family, Felicia Bearing and family, Glynnes Bearing and family, Cynthia Niedo and family, Charlie Whiteman and family, Ginger Potter and family, Rode Potter and family, Etheleen Potter and family, Dawn Michelle Spoonhunter and family, and Gwen C’Bearing and family; aunts and uncles, Ursula Aragon and Robert Aragon Sr., Maxine Moss, Susana Oldman, Rosella Moss, Leonard Moss, Sr. and Donald Moss; brothers and sisters, C’Bearing’s, Spoonhunter’s, Potter’s, Black’s, Littleshield’s, Antelope’s, and SunRhodes’s; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Families of Goggles, Potter, C’Bearing, Bearing, Jenkins, Dewey, Bell, Black, Tsosie, James, Atene, Antelope, Goodman, Duran, Littleshield, Zavala, Lang, Madrigal, Ani, Spoonhunter, Trumbull, SunRhodes, Chippewa, Whitman, Lonebear, Coal Bear, Harris, Wagon, Decoteau, Warren, YelowPlume, Sitting Eagle, Friday, Waterman, Dresser, Bearing Black, Weed, St. Clair, Arthur, Gould, Harjo, Jones, Schamp, Lincolns, Headley, Beaks, Millers, Young Birds, Grinnell, Fortino, Thayer, Buck, Monroe, Makeshine, Thunder, Smith, and Marlene Hudson and family.

Neiwoo (Grandmothers), Ruth Big Lake, Beatrice Buckman, Ramona Compton, and Mary Goggles; Nebesiiwoo (Grandfathers), Rupert Goggles, John Goggles, and Gene Goggles.

She was preceded in death by, her parents, Dudley and Eileen C’Bearing; grandparents, Mollie Trumbull, Anje Spoonhunter, Charlotte Decoteau, Charles Potter, Sr., Felix Garfield Wolfe, Dennis and Rose C’Bearing, Dickie Bill Thunder, Eli Garfield Wolfe, Felix Whiteman, Ethel and Charlie Potter, Virgil Whiteman, Kenny Whiteman, Ernie Whiteman, Chuck Whiteman, and John Lee Whiteman, Herman Joseph Moss, Sr. and Eileen Moss; and aunts, Eugenia C’Bearing, Caroline Rae C’Bearing, Charlie Potter, Victoria Friday, Julie Brown, Tekawitha SunRhodes, Delores Moss; and uncles, Herman Moss, Jr., Medrick Moss, Sr. Kendall Moss, Sr., and Weldone Dale Moss.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.