Ron Thon Wrestling Tourney begins this morning

News Director
Article Updated: January 31, 2020
The stage is set for the 21st annual Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament today and tomorrow in Riverton. RHS photo

One of the largest sporting events in the state regarded as the state’s best wrestling tournament begins today in Riverton. It’s the 21st Annual Ron Thon tournament, with a roster of 45 teams and their supporters coming into town for the next several days.

Today’s event begins with weigh-ins at RHS following by JV wresting competition at 9 at the Middle School Gymn and the varsity wrestlers hitting the mat at 10 a.m. at RHS

Saturday’s events begin with weigh ins at 8 a.m. JV matches being at 8 at the Middle School and varsity competition starts at 9:15 at the High School.

A highlight of this year’s tournament is a college match featuring Western Wyoming College and Northwest College. That event takes place before the placing rounds.

Admission for a two day pass is $20 for Adults and $10 for students. A single-day pass is $12 and $8 respectively. The Championship session is $5 for both Adults and Students.

