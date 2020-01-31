“Positive Outlook” Stolen; Embezzlement reported

A report from the 700 block of Jefferson Street reported the theft of “things” and “stealing her positive outlook on life.” No report was filed.

The LPD’s drug dog conducted a search at the county detention center. No drugs were detected.

A report of a possible incident of child abuse in the Lander area is under investigation.

The McDonald’s Restaurant on Lander’s East end reported a theft of money by an employee. An investigation has been launched.

Arrests:

Rupert A. Brown, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Two LPD warrants.

Andrew D. Barrows, 41, Lander. Arrested.Two LPD warrants.

Jesse Downing, 27, Lander, Citation issued. Dog at Large

Newlynn Ridley, 46, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law