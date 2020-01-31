Breaking News

Let’s Talk Fremont 01/31/2020 Part Two

Article Updated: January 31, 2020
For segment two of Let’s Talk Fremont Jack Schmidt is here and he is from the Local Food Hub, Airport Restaurant, and discussion of the certified kitchen for food entrepreneurs.


Jack Schmidt

