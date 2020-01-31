I-80 closed in several areas; Estimated reopening 10 hrs.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) closed a section of eastbound Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne Friday due to multiple crashes and wintry conditions.

WYDOT closed the road around 8 a.m. after the crashes occurred near milepost 331, which resulted in several injuries. the estimated opening time for the section of road is 10 to 12 hours as of 2:34 pm Friday afternoon.

There was poor visibility in the area at the time of the crashes due to wind and blowing snow. WYDOT and the Wyoming Highway Patrol are currently diverting the traffic that is on eastbound I-80 onto the westbound lane to clear the area.

Winter weather is impacting other parts of the interstate. I-80 is closed eastbound between Rock Springs and Rawlins due to winter conditions and the estimated opening time is nine to 11 hours, as of 2:34 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Along I-80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie, I-80 is closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

For the latest on the I-80 openings and for road and travel information, visit WYDOT’s 511 website at https://wyoroad.info.

Motorists can also install the 511 app for their smartphones by visiting the 511 website and clicking on the 511 app image.