Fire Destroys Home, Friends and Family Ask for Donations

Photo by Celeste Coulston

This week, a fire destroyed a home belonging to a Fremont County family of 4. Friends and family of Kristi Coulston are asking for the community’s help after a wood stove fire took everything the family had.



Photo by Celeste Coulston

Those looking to donate can take donations to #7 Thunder Lane in Ethete.

According to a Facebook post put out by sister, Celeste Coulston, “Kristi and Billy are size XL shirt, Keisha M, Kris wears sweatpants size L, Billy 34×36, Keisha size 6”

Coulston’s niece, Pretty Flower said, “she is disabled from a bone condition,” and the family hopes to find her a place to call home, as soon as possible.

There is also an account opened at Meridian Federal Credit Union called: Care for Kristi.

The American Red Cross has also stepped in to help the family in the short term.