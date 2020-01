One action taken at Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board meeting was approval of an out-of-state travel request by the Riverton High School and Riverton Middle School Choirs to attend the Northwest Choir Clinic in Spokane in March.

Choir Director Nathan Gillette said the event is set for March 10-15.

Making the trip are Talon Howard, Kallie Stucki, Abbie Stucki, Hunter DeVries, Emma Kreitzer and Eli Gard.

The students appeared before the board to answer any questions.