May 6, 1937 – Jan 28, 2020

Private family services will be held for Mary Ellen Clausen, 82, who passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Wind River Rehabilitation Center of Riverton, WY.

Mary was born on May 6, 1937 in Chillicothe, Missouri, daughter of Pirl and Nora (Hines) Smith. She married Newton Peter Clausen. Mary and Newt spent some time living in Douglas, Wyoming before moving to Riverton, where Mary remained for over 60 years.

Mrs. Clausen worked as a kitchen supervisor at St. Stephen’s Indian School for over 20 years. She loved to cook for everyone as well as fish and go sight-seeing.

Mary was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Survivors include her son, Justin (Korey) White of Williston, ND; brothers, Larry (Sue) Smith of Casper, WY and Earl Smith; sisters, Violet Whitten, Linda Fleming and Patty Russ; 2 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Newt; daughter, Cathy; sons, Newt and Clifford Leroy and sister, Roberta Hinckley.

