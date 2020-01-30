Let’s Talk Fremont 01/30/2020

For segment one we have Nicci Urbigkit from Sage West Health care updated the current influenza and corona virus situation and talked about the importance of frequent hand washing.
Breaking News
-
Sep 8, 1992 - Jan 24, 2020 Seana Wagon, 27, of Mandaree, ND passed away…
-
Apr 24, 1939 - Jan 28, 2020 Dorinne Snell, 80, of Riverton passed away at…
-
May 6, 1937 - Jan 28, 2020 Private family services will be held for Mary…
-
The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road for a Saturday matinee at San Jose State. The…
-
Segment two has Pamela Canham from the Stock Doc reported on this Sunday’s benefit Garage…
-
For segment one we have Nicci Urbigkit from Sage West Health care updated the current…
-
One action taken at Tuesday night's Riverton School Board meeting was approval of an out-of-state…
-
The Governor’s Invasive Species Initiative (GISI) will meet on Tuesday, February 3 from 9 am…
-
A Wyoming Department of Transportation plow truck was hit on Interstate 80 east of Rock…
-
Both the University of Wyoming men and women’s Nordic ski teams picked up wins in…