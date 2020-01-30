Apr 24, 1939 – Jan 28, 2020

Dorinne Snell, 80, of Riverton passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. An Open House Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Reach Club House.

Dorinne Leone Skogen was born on April 24, 1939 in Los Angeles, CA to Joseph Kenneth and Doris Dorothy (Dork) Skogen. She grew up in California and attended schools there.

On June 25, 1960 she married Larry Leroy Snell in Inglewood, CA in a garden wedding. Together they had three daughters, , Breena, Giline, and Erin. They lived in California before moving to Riverton, WY in 2002.

Dorinne enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, going to the casino, Birthday Club and Coffee Club. She was also a member of the BOE DOES.

She is survived by her daughters, Giline Snell and Erin Barrows; grandchildren, Brandon Elliott, Nicole Romano, Jamie Mathis, and Leroy Barrows; and brother, Kenneth Joseph Skogen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Snell; daughter, Breena Snell; and parents, Joseph and Doris Skogen.

