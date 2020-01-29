Lady Wolverines, Lander’s Tigers rule Tuesday night

The big county rivalry game last night at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse in Lander versus the homesteading LVHS Tigers and the visiting RHS Wolverines ended in a split.

The Lady Wolverines pulled out a 10 point win over the Lady Tigers 57-47 led by Alexis Motisi’s 20 points and Kelsey Millison’s 17. Lander’s Demi Stauffenberg was high for LVHS with 14.

The Lander Valley boys pulled out a 10 point win over Riverton, who fell behind early in the contest but fought back to tie the game at 45 in the third. Lander then outscored the Wolverines in the final quarter 14 to 6 to secure their second win over their rivals this season.

Top scorers for Lander Valley were Niiehii Black with 16, Trayshon Spoonhunter with 15 and McCaden Anderson with 10.

The Woverine boys were led by Lucas Engle with 12, while Aquilo Friday and Trey Draper each added a dozen points.

Riverton stepped up its free throw shooting hitting 15 of 16 from the charity strip for their best percentage of the season while Lander hit for 50 percent of their free shots, making six of 12.

Lander led after the first quarter 23-12 and at half-time 40-29. It was the Tiger’s defensive effort in the final period that forced turnovers that the Tigers turned into scores that resulted in the winning margin.

There was a big crowd at the Fieldhouse for the game, which featured a memorial to Jade Wagon. Her body was found on the 21st after being missing since January 2nd. Both Boy’s teams wore red warmups to commemorate Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Additionally, the Lander Valley student section was decked out in purple and gold to memorialize Koby Bryant, the retired All-Star Los Angles Laker who was killed in a helicopter crash this past week.

