Feb 3, 1996 – Jan 21, 2020

Jade Wagon, 23, of St. Stephen’s, passed away, January 21, 2020. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with a wake to follow at the Great Plains Hall; Afterwards, she will be taken to her grandparent’s (Bill and Jean Watt) residence 47 Red Crow. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Jade Keilee Wagon was born on February 3, 1996 in Riverton, WY to Tracy and Nicole Ann (Watt) Wagon. Her Northern Arapaho Indian name was Cedar Tree Stands Alone and Northern Cheyenne was White Buffalo Calf Woman. Jade was born and raised in Riverton, WY. She attended schools mostly in Riverton, some years in Lander and graduated from St. Stephen’s Indian High School with the class of 2014. Most recently she was preparing to attend Wind River Job Corps to obtain a trade and eventually make a career out of the medical field.

Jade was baptized into the Catholic faith and was a devoted member of both St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Her godparents are Marie Watt (maternal side) and Taylor “Thumper” Harris (paternal side). Jade was also devoted to her Native Ways attending sweats, fasting, and looking for guidance. She had a strong faith that no one could take from her.

She worked at the Wind River Casino for a short time. From the time she was 19 she had the privilege of being a stay at home mother to her two beautiful children; MaeLeah and Raphael. After losing her older sister; Jocelyn Watt and brother-in law Rudy Perez on Jan. 5th 2019 she became very active in the MMIW epidemic. Raising awareness and attending walks from Riverton and Laramie, WY.

She loved spending time with her family and raising her children. She loved laughing around and terrorizing her younger sisters. Jade was known to have a one of a kind sense of humor. You can find her cute silly laugh in the largest crowd. She enjoyed traveling; visiting the following states; Utah, Montana, Colorado, South Dakota, New Mexico as well as Florida. She also loved to draw, write, and listen to music from many different genres, going fishing, hunting, and simply just loved spending time in the mountains. Being outdoors and enjoying nature gave her that feeling of empowerment of being free.

She is survived by her two children; MaeLeah and Raphael; mother, Nicole Watt-Wagon; father Tracy Wagon; biological father, Ivy Timber; sisters, Tianna Wagon, Trinity Wagon, Jewell Wagon, Isabelle, Ivana and TraLyssa Wagon. Grandfather; William Watt Sr. who took part in her upbringing. Paternal grandmother, Marcelline Shoulderblade; uncles,William C.Watt Jr. and family, and Donald Watt Sr. and family; aunts,Tamara (Watt) Dixon and family, Marie Watt (Daniel Oldman) and family. Angela Spoonhunter and family, Billie Ann Spoonhunter and family, Arlene Trosper and family, Karen Brown and family, Dawn-Michelle Spoonhunter and family; Myra Watt and family, Marty Chavez and family, Keith Chavez, Clarence Chavez, Al Addison, Danny C’Bearing (Wanda) and family; numerous grandfathers, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. The families of Smith, Chavez, Spoonhunter, Brown, Friday, Whiteplume, SixKiller, Bell, Warren, LittleOldman, Shoulderblade, Timber, Ortega and Oldman.

She was preceded in death by, older sister Jocelyn Watt (Rudy Perez); maternal grandmother Jean Watt; paternal grandmother Elizabeth Hinzer. Cousin, Millani Watt; uncle, Matthew Watt; Myron Chavez, great grandparents, Lillian and Joe Chavez; grandfather Charles Little Old Man and cousins, Michael Ortega, Patrick Luke Chavez, Darrell Hanway, Jr., Clay Warren, Jerome Bell; Grandparents (great and great great also); William Watt, William Spoonhunter, Elma Smith Spoonhunter, Charles Watt, Ora SixKiller, Donald Chavez, Iris Oldman, Irene Warren, Annie Spoonhunter, Gerald Smith Sr., John Smith, Roy Spoonhunter, William James Spoonhunter, Mary Spoonhunter, Deanna DeerNose, Kathy Chavez, Alfred Bruce Chavez; aunt Michelle Goodluck-Watt.

