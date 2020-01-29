No local services will be held for Doris Marie Keyes, 92, who passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

Doris was born on March 15, 1927 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, daughter of William and Mary (Fretz) Darrah. She lived most of her life in Doylestown but had spent the past 5 years with her daughter and son-in-law in Riverton, Wy.

Survivors include her daughter, Elsie and her husband, Steven Heeg; stepdaughters, Claire Landes and her husband, Gov and Carol Keyes; 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Keyes; parents, William and Mary Darrah; her partner, Joseph Brucker; brothers, Fretz Darrah, Bill Darrah and Bob Darrah; sisters, Katherine Allen, Sarah Snyder, Carrie Rutherford, Elsie Price and Betty Jampo.

