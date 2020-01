Don’t miss the The Stock Doc Fundraiser Garage Sale! The Stock Doc continues their tradition of helping those in need.

When: Sunday February 2nd

Where: Fremont County Fairgrounds in the Little Wind Building, (Old Lunchroom)

Time: 10am until 3pm, meaning you have plenty of time to go browse before the big game!

All proceeds will help a community member in need.

Want to Donate? Call the Stock Doc 856-7764 or just bring your donation to 3700 Riverview Road no later than Wednesday January 29th!