Supt. Terry Snyder to retire from Riverton’s FCSD#25

Riverton Schools Superintendent Terry Snyder will be retiring and leaving the district’s top job effective July 1, 2020.

A late addition to the school board agenda for tonight’s meeting included an item that Snyder had submitted a letter of retirement.

At a previous board meeting , Snyder told the district trustees that he promised to give the district at least 9 years of service, and he has. Under his leadership, the district has vertically aligned its curriculum, starting with the Aspen Learning Center’s pre-school and all-district kindergarten, to the building of Willow Creek Elementary to the establishment of the Frontier Academy alternate high school and plans to replace the Tonkin Activity Center as well as physical and safety improvements at all of the district’s buildings. His current project is championing an auditorium for Riverton High School, the only Class 4-A school without one. And the only Class 3-A school, excepting, Burns, without one. The request is presently included in the Joint Appropriations Committee’s proposed budget.

