Snowfall resulted in several slip and slide crashes

Article Updated: January 28, 2020
Riverton Police received 21 calls for service on Monday. Items of note from the call blotter include:

There were several reports of vehicles sliding off of roadways in the Riverton area due to the fresh snowfall and slippery streets.

The theft of a wallet was reported by a patient at SageWest Health Care Hospital on Sunday evening.

A sexual assault reported at 9:21 a.m. on Monday is under investigation in the Riverton area.

A resident in the 1000 block of East Main Street reported an iPad and a charger were stolen from her vehicle.

Arrests:

Corwin RedTomahawk, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Simple Assault

Max Dice, 49, Arapahoe, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

