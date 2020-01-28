Missing Woman’s Body Found; Investigation ongoing

Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen said results of an autopsy will not be available until 4 to 6 weeks to determine the cause of death of 23-year-old Jade Wagon. An autopsy was conducted on Monday in Colorado.

The missing woman’s body was found on Jan. 21st, but no other details of the woman’s disappearance or death have been released by the investigating agencies.

Stratmoen said he could only confirm the body found was positively identified as Wagon. He said the family had been notified.

Wagon’s family asked for help in locating her after she failed to return home after January 2nd. She was last seen at the Shoshone Rose Hotel and Casino on that date.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Police are investigating.