FCSO: Simple Assault and Sex Offender investigations

Over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports receiving 45 calls for service. Of those calls, 11 were for a county ambulance. There were no fire calls. Six persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center which is now responsible for 204 inmates, including one who is on home detention and 15 inmates being housed outside of the county.

Items of note from the call blotter:

A simple assault reported Monday at 7:37 a.m. on Elder Lane in the Gardens North Subdivision is under investigation.

A sex offender in the Riverton area is being investigated for failure to report his/her address.

A report of insurance fraud in the Jeffrey City area is under investigation.