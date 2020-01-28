Assault; Stolen Tools, Five Arrests reported

Lander Police responded to 33 calls for service over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday morning. From the call log:

Police were called to an address at an apartment building on Popo Agie Street on a report of an ex-husband assaulting his former wife and a daughter. Police have the incident under investigation.

A tool box was reported missing from the back of a truck on South Second Street. It was unknown then the tools went missing.

Arrests:

Lana Gail Jealous, 28, Lander, was served a LPD arrest warrant while she was incarcerated inside the county detention center.

Aaron Matthew Foster, 37, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence. Cited for No Drivers License, Expired Vehicle Registration, No Insurance.

William Derrick Jacobs, 25, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County warrant.

Emmy Surrell, 29, Lander, Arrested on two LPD warrants and Cited for No Vehicle Registration and No Insurance.

Leslie Noseep, 47, Lander, Arrested. Two Fremont County warrants.