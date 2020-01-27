WYDOT awards highway bids; Crack sealing locally

Crack sealing to be done in Fremont County.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a $3 million contract to Simon Contractors, of Cheyenne, for improvements to 12 miles of WYO 12 northwest of Laramie in Albany County. The commission awarded that and six other projects totaling $13.5 million at its recent meeting.

For the WYO 12 work, crews will perform a mill and overlay, repair culverts and do minor guardrail work. The contract completion date for the work is June 30, 2021.



Besides the WYO 12 work, the other contracts the commission awarded included patch work, chip sealing, crack sealing and bridge work including a $1.4 million contract to Highway Improvement Inc., of Harrisburg, South Dakota, for a crack sealing contract at various locations in Fremont, Goshen, Johnson and Natrona counties by June 30, 2020;

Knife River, of Cheyenne, was the low bidder on a $2.2 million contract patch job at various locations in Converse and Natrona counties with the majority of the work on Interstate 25. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.Knife River also won a $2.4 million contract patch job on US 30 between Rock River and Medicine Bow and WYO 487 north of Medicine Bow in Albany and Carbon counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.



The commission awarded H-K Contractors, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, a $2.1 million chip seal contract. Crews will complete the work at various locations in Lincoln, Sweetwater and Uinta counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2020.

Also awarded by the commission were contracts for:

• $1.5 million to Simon Contractors for a chip sealing contract at various locations in Albany, Carbon and Laramie counties by Aug. 31, 2020; and



• $743,966 to Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne, for a bridge replacement project on County Road 159 south of Evanston in Uinta County by Nov. 30, 2020.

