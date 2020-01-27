USFS Seeking new outfitting, guide services in County

In an effort to enhance rural communities and facilitate greater access to National Forest Lands, the Shoshone National Forest is interested in providing new activities and services to help visitors enjoy the outdoors through permitted recreational activities. The Shoshone National Forest is soliciting interest from businesses and individuals wishing to offer new outfitting and guiding services near the communities of Cody, Dubois, and Lander.

Activities being considered for new service permits include:

• Climbing activities such as mountaineering, sport climbing and ice climbing in the following areas: Wild Iris, Sinks Canyon, Little Popo Agie, and Gannett Peak as well as other areas within the Wind River Ranger District, the South Fork of the Shoshone River corridor, and the Clarks Fork area;

• Non-motorized trail based activities such as mountain biking and trail running on the Washakie and Wapiti Ranger Districts;

• Motorized activities limited to Forest Service roads and motorized trails, such as ATV/UTV/OHV activities or shuttle services to transport individuals on/off the Shoshone National Forest; and

• Non-motorized water sports such as day-use fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking, or canoeing.

Additional activities may be considered beyond those listed above. For more information on the solicitation process, please contact: Paul Rau (307) 578-5140 or Mike LaFrentz (307) 578-5117. Proposals will be accepted through March 9, 2020.