Six locals picked for Shrine Bowl this coming summer

Courtesy Wyoming-Football.org

Rosters were released Saturday for the 2020 Wyoming Shrine Bowl all-star football game, scheduled for June 13 in Casper.

Executive director Frank Selby reported the South team roster includes:

BIG PINEY: Teagan Elliott.

BURNS: Ben Banville, Boe Clayson, Kaden Lakin.

CHEYENNE CENTRAL: Dawson Macleary.

CHEYENNE EAST: Christian Anderton, Chance Aumiller, Ox Schroeder.

COKEVILLE: Garrett King.

DOUGLAS: Edel Diaz-Jaime, Cooper Gamble, A.J. Yeaman.

GREEN RIVER: Thomas Harvey, Payton Tucker.

HANNA: Conor McGraw, Shane McGraw.

LUSK: Damien Molzahn.

LYMAN: Hagen Lamoreaux.

MOUNTAIN VIEW: Breckin Barnes, Briggin Bluemel, Hunter Gross, Kimball Madsen, Braeden Walk.

PINE BLUFFS: Brian Steger, Kyle Thurin.

RAWLINS: Kadin Forney, Connor Mendez.

ROCK SPRINGS: Randon Gresham, Justis Reese, Carson Tyler.

SNAKE RIVER: Riggen Myers.

STAR VALLEY: R.J. Cazier, Branden McDonald, Chase Merrell, Dean Shaw.

TORRINGTON: Corbin Harris.

Student manager: Jesus Sanchez, Cheyenne East.

Student trainer: Dini Haberman, Douglas.

Athletic trainer: Paige Nolan, Riverton.

South Alternates: Janson Adair, Laramie; Trent Clark, Star Valley; Wyatt Duncan, Snake River; Hazen Erickson, Star Valley; James Erickson, Star Valley; Karter Evans, Snake River; Bryson Jenkins, Star Valley; Aiden Montoya, Big Piney; Chase Petty, Rock Springs; Cody Pinkerton, Douglas; Bryan Pluid, Big Piney; Kobey Preuit, Wheatland.

The North team roster includes:

BIG HORN: Cutler Bradshaw, Will Pelissier, Nolan Rader.

BUFFALO: Dawson Hatch, Hunter Pope, Rowen Ruby.

CODY: Keith Connor, Hunter Hays, Duncan Radakovich, Jeff Williams.

GILLETTE: Vijay Pitter.

JACKSON: Kevin Flores.

KELLY WALSH: Kevin Anderson.

LANDER VALLEY: Ty Massey.

LOVELL: Coy Trainor.

MEETEETSE: Asa Eldredge.

NATRONA: Nick Frimml, Johnathon True, Phoenix Wilson.

POWELL: Ryan Good, Carson Olsen, Matt Seckman.

RIVERTON: Zane Taylor, Caden Werbelow.

SHERIDAN: Garrett Coon, Toby Jacobs, Ethan Johnson, Ryan Sessions.

THERMOPOLIS: Dustin Harvey.

THUNDER BASIN: Blaine Allen, Caleb Driskill, Mason Hamilton, Tanner Richards.

WORLAND: Devon Mercado, Luke Mortimer.

WRIGHT: Dax Yeradi.

Student manager: Alexa Bradshaw.

Student trainer: Iyanna Garcia.

Athletic trainer: Alan Hill, Powell.

North Alternates: Warren Carr, Thunder Basin; Jaydon Caylor, Upton-Sundance; Jevon Davis, Kelly Walsh; Dale Eliason, Gillette; John Fawson, Lander Valley; Zeb Goodrich, Wright; Hunter Harris, Lovell; Jhett Letellier, Hulett; Jarron Mortimore, Thermopolis; Kyler Ostler, Big Horn; Rowdy Pfeil, Moorcroft; Dante Wallace, Natrona.

Coaching Staff

The North squad will have Thunder Basin’s Trent Pikula, Worland’s Ryan Utterback, Lovell’s Nicc Crosby, Wright’s Larry Yeradi and Meeteetse’s Zeb Hagen join head coach Aaron Papich from Powell on the coaching staff.

The South squad will be represented by Cheyenne East’s Paul Garcia, Douglas’ Wes Gamble, Mountain View’s Michael Collins, Pine Bluffs’ Will Gray and Farson’s Trip Applequist, as well as head coach Brent Walk of Mountain View, on its staff.

The North leads the all-time series 25-18-3. The North has won the last seven Shrine Bowls, including last year 29-19.