Music fans there will be no more Thursday night live jams in Riverton, but don’t despair, the jam sessions will now be held on Wednesdays (subject to change) at Riverton Holiday 6:30 – 8:30 pm. and dancers are welcome.

The last Wednesday jam included music on mandolin, ukulele, guitar, cat-gut wash tub, vocals and public dancing.

All instruments are welcome, for more information or verify dates/locations of local jams call Darryl (307) 461-7189.