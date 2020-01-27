Gordon plans Listening Tour in South West Wyoming

Governor Mark Gordon will embark on a listening tour of four Wyoming communities on Saturday, February 1 to share details and answer questions related to his Migration Corridor Executive Order (EO).

The tour, which is co-hosted by the Governor, the Wyoming County Commissioners Association and the commissioners of the respective counties, will include stops in Rawlins, Pinedale, Kemmerer and Rock Springs. In each community he will engage with residents and local officials about the proposed Executive Order, which is intended to create a state-led approach to support conservation with multiple-use opportunities.

A draft of the Order was released in December. It contains many of the recommendations released by the Migration Corridor Advisory Group, which met publicly three times in 2019. These include changes to the process for officially designating a corridor, the establishment of area working groups for corridors considered for designation, and a requirement to actively engage landowners prior to corridor designation.

The schedule for the listening tour is as follows:

Rawlins 7:30-8:30 am Carbon County Higher Education Center, 1650 Harshman St.

Pinedale 10:00-11:00 am TBD

Kemmerer 12:30-1:30 pm TBD

Rock Springs 3:15-4:15 pm TBD

Locations of the Pinedale, Kemmerer and Rock Springs meetings will be posted on the Governor’s websiteand the Migration Corridor Advisory Group website as soon as they are finalized.