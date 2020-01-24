Vehicle crash; Stolen firearm; Runaway bathtub

Lander Police responded to 16 calls for service on Thursday. From the call log:

There was a two vehicle fender bender reported at Cascade and Mcdougal Streets at 2:16 p.m. Thursday.

An active investigation is underway into the reported theft of a wallet and a firearm stolen from a truck on Cascade Street.

Police assisted a resident on Garfield Street who called in a panic reporting the bathtub was three-fourths full and they could not get the water turned off. An officer was dispatched who assisted turning off the water to the tub.

Arrests:

Tiffany Trux, 31, Lander, Citation issued. Controlled Substance use.

Brandon Quinn, 30, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, No Drivers License, Open Container

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law