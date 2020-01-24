Snowpack in Wind Rivers, Sweetwater Basin rising

The weekly Snow Report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service indicated the snow water equivalent in the Wind River Basin sits at 103 percent of the median today, that’s a six point increase from last week. The Sweetwater River Basin is up 12 points for 80 percent of the median and the Bighorn Basin dropped three points to 122 percent of the 30 year median. Statewide, the snowpack is at 107 percent of the median.