Scottish String Quartet played in Lander Thursday

The Maxwell Quartet from Scotland performed in Lander Thursday night as part of the Lander Community Concerts Association. Based in Glascow, Scotland, the Maxwell Quartet is regarded as one of Britan’s finest string quartets, especially for their Scottish folk music.

The quartet appears in concerts across the globe, and most recently in Denmark, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, France and China in addition to the United States.

The next Lander Community Concert event will be the Golden Dragon Acrobats on Wednesday, February 19th at the Lander Valley High School Auditorium.