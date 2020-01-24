Pooping Dogs; Counterfeit money; Vandalism

Riverton Police responded to 27 calls for service on Thursday. Items of note from the call log:

A complaint was lodged against dog owners letting their animals poop on the property of the Riverton Post Office downtown and their owners not picking up after them. A report is pending.

The Red Eagle Convenience Store reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill on Thursday. A report is pending. An earlier incident of the same nature was reported in the 1000 block of North Federal on Tuesday.

A on-going issue with a dog barking on Heather Drive was reported again Thursday just after 9:30 a.m.

A report was taken on a two-vehicle fender bender in the 600 block of East Sunset where the juvenile occupants of a blue Ford Taurus fled the scene.

Police were called at 4:24 a.m. to the College Hill Apartments where a window had just been broken out by an unknown individual.

Vandalism was reported in the alley behind the post office to a sign posted there.

Arrests

Dustin Friday, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Pedestrians Under the Influence.

Amber Redick, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance.

John Brown, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Riverton Municipal Warrant

Kyle White, 29, Ethete, Arrested. Battery

Brooke Friday, 22, Lander. Arrested. Public Intoxication and Interference.

Cory SunRhodes, 33, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Daniel Oldman, 35, Riverton, Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law