Orlando “Lepro” Oscar Torres

Sep 5, 1986 – Jan 16, 2020

Funeral services for Orlando aka “Lepro” Oscar Torres, 33, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, January 24th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home.

Orlando passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

He was born on September 5, 1986, son of Pedro Torres and Darlene Rael in Lander, Wyoming.

Orlando attended Riverton schools and received his GED from Swan Valley Youth Academy in Kalispell, MT. He moved from Riverton to Cheyenne October of 2019, working for Noble Casing as a Casing Operator. He had worked in the oil fields since he was 18 years old.

Orlando enjoyed hanging out with his friends, playing basketball, watching football, arm wrestling, MMA and was a belt holder of Riverton Fight Night, as well as known as an amazing artist. He also loved music, singing, rapping, and dancing. He was a very family oriented person who loved his time with his kids, mom and grandma.

Survivors include his parents, Darlene and Virgil Shockley of Hanna, Wy and Pedro Torres; children, Lazaerio Hanway, Marquez Torres, Mauricio Torres and Jeoni Torres; grandmother, Eleanor Warren; brother, Tony Torres and Miranda Oldman of Riverton; sister, Sophia and Will Kastens of Riverton; girlfriend, Paloma Warren; mother of his children, Marcella Roman; uncles, David Rael and Collie Warren ; aunts, Dori Rael, Deanna Warren, Ruth and Rudolph Torres, Martha and Miguel Torres; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Orlando was preceded in death by his Grandpa, Benjamin Warren, Jr. and cousin, Coulston Spoonhunter.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.