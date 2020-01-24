Oct 31, 1957 – Jan 18, 2020

Lillian “Nana” Spethman, 62, of Riverton passed away at her home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date.

Lillian Kay Holmes was born on October 31, 1957 in Casper, WY to Milo Earl and Margie L. (Selby) Holmes. She grew up in Casper and attended schools there.

On July 4, 1988 she married Steven Lee Spethman in Casper, WY at the Goose Egg Inn. She lived and raised her family in Casper, WY. In February of 2019 she moved to Riverton, WY after becoming ill and lived with her daughter, Helen Witt, until her passing.

Lillian was a hard worker and was known to “outwork the guys”.

Lillian loved being with her children and grandchildren. She loved to go camping, fishing, and being outdoors.

She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Crista) Gothard of Casper, WY. Milo (Ashley) Spethman of Union Grove, AL, and Steven (Jenny) Spethman, II of Casper, WY; her daughters, Helen (Chad) Witt of Riverton, WY and Julie (Greg) Spethman of Flagstaff, AZ; sisters, Dee Williams of Casper, WY and Lois George of Cheyenne, WY; and sixteen grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Margie Holmes; husband, Steve Spethman, granddaughter, Laila Spethman; grandparents, Claude and Mildred Selby; and mother-in-law, Joanne Booth.

