Detention Center over 200 inmates today

There were 38 calls to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center on Thursday, including 18 ambulance calls and two fire calls. Four persons were booked into the Detention Center, which today is responsible for 205 inmates, including one inmate on home detention and 15 being held in jails outside of the county. There were no arrests by County Deputies in the past 24 hours.

From the call log:

Fire calls were for a vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Highway 287 near Lander; A controlled burn on Grand View Drive in Lander, and an electrical hazard reported in the 1000 block of Spriggs Drive in Lander.