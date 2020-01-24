Mar 7, 1942 – Jan 11, 2020

Caroline Rose Baldes, 77, of Fort Washakie passed away at Sage West – Lander on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at her home. Date TBA.

Caroline Rose Hendrickson was born on March 7, 1942 in Kearney, NE to Roy and Viola (Peters) Hendrickson. When she was very young the family moved to Riverton where she grew up.

On November 5, 1960 she married Richard J. Baldes. They just celebrated their 59th anniversary. They raised four children, Renay, Kevin, Lisa and Jason while residing in Fremont County.

Caroline Rose enjoyed cooking and was “the best cook in the world” according to her family. She enjoyed watching birds, hunting rocks, sewing, pottery and stained glass. Above all she loved being with her family and friends. She was a gracious and generous host making all visitors feel like family. Her conversation and style will be forever cherished and missed.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Baldes; sons and significant others, Kevin Baldes and Rhonda Rinker, Jason and Patti Baldes; daughter, Renay Baldes; grandchildren, Haley Sagmeister, Adam Sagmeister, Dorian Baldes, Kynan Baldes, Hannah Nicol and Kolbi Nicol.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Viola Hendrickson; brother, Dale Hendrickson; sisters, Lola Schaefer and June Villalovos; daughter, Lisa Gonzalez; grandson, Chaz Sagmeister.

