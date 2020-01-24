Cardiac Cath Lab has arrived in Lander; Training set

The new Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory arrived Tuesday on site at the SageWest Health Care’s Lander campus. The new lab was placed in a temporary location, according to Marketing Director Lindsey Anderson.

“Continued training and education for our staff will take place inside the cath lab for the next couple of months,” she said. “Construction for the permanent location of the Cardiac Cath Lab is anticipated to be completed in the spring. The lab will be located adjacent to the Outpatient Surgery Center on the west side of the Lander hospital’s campus.