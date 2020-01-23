TNC Wyoming has new State Director

Press Release

The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming is very pleased to announce that Hayley Mortimer has accepted the position of state director. Mortimer brings a wealth of experience and a consultative approach to the organization. Most recently serving as the Vice-President for Regional Operations at the National Parks Conservation Association, she has an impressive background in both the public and private sectors in areas such as fund-raising, strategic planning, cross-functional collaboration and operational efficiency. As a seasoned leader in conservation and organization development, Mortimer is ideally suited to guide a talented staff that is based in TNC offices across Wyoming.

Margie Taylor, who chairs the Board of Trustees for TNC in Wyoming, looks forward to working with the new state director.

“We are delighted to add Mortimer’s extensive expertise to TNC’s Wyoming team—her history of obtaining results, innovating and building partnerships will be invaluable as we tackle the work ahead.”

Raised in Hailey, Idaho, Mortimer spends every free moment in the mountains, on rivers, lakes and trails. She’s also a dedicated back country and x-country skier. Hayley will be based in Lander along with her husband, two children and their dog and officially joins the staff on March 30, 2020.