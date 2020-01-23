Shoshoni Mushroom Farm to reopen by Philippines Co.- Maligaya Eco Farm

Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith said this week has been a whirlwind and pretty exciting. The mayor said a Philippines-based church with a long history in sustainable eco-farming came in to city hall a week ago this past Tuesday, purchased a business permit and announced it had purchased the shuttered Shoshoni Mushroom Farm and that it plans to reopen the facility in the near future.

The Church of Christ in the Philippines already operates some 37 eco-farms in Africa and the Philippines and Highsmith said he was told this is the church’s first foray into the United States. The church funds sustainable agriculture projects for the benefit of local communities.

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday at the site. “This all happened so fast,” he said.

The organization has been working with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services office in Riverton in planning for hiring at the plant, but already has obtained the services of a former manager at the site to get things up in running, according to Highsmith.

Highsmith said the church brought in their own film crew, “and we had over 50 people here from all over the United States,” he said. “Of all of the church’s business enterprises, I understand this is their first mushroom farm. They are also looking at a location in South Dakota.

“I checked them out with the Secretary of State and they are a registered Wyoming company, Maligaya Development Eco Farm,” the mayor said. “They asked me to speak and I said this was a very positive development for Shoshoni and I welcomed them as our newest business partner.”

The mayor said the company has already held a job fair and hired a bunch of people. “They also talked about an expansion and housing developments. They are interested in being a part of the community.”

“This is all so very exciting,” Highsmith said.