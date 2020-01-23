Pokes and Longhorns to play Football in 2023 at Austin

The University of Wyoming and University of Texas athletics departments have agreed to play a single football game in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 16, 2023. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2012.

The addition of Texas to Wyoming’s 2023 schedule completes the Pokes’ non-conference schedule for that season. It will also be the second Big 12 opponent and the second opponent from the state of Texas that Wyoming will face in 2023.

The Cowboys will open the 2023 season at home on Saturday, Sept. 2 when they will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. UW will host Portland State on Saturday, Sept. 9 followed by its lone non-conference road game in Austin versus the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 16. Wyoming will conclude its non-conference schedule at home against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Wyoming and Texas will be meeting for the sixth time on the gridiron when they meet in 2023. Of the previous five meetings, four have been played in Austin in 1974, 1978, 2010 and 2012. The lone meeting played in Laramie came in 2009.

Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.

University of Wyoming

Future Football Schedules

(As of January 2020)

2020

Date Opponent

Sept. 5 WEBER STATE

Sept. 12 at Louisiana

Sept. 19 UTAH

Sept. 26 at Ball State

2021

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE

Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois

Sept. 18 BALL STATE

Sept. 25 at Clemson

2022

Date Opponent

Sept. 3 TULSA

Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 17 at Illinois

Sept. 24 at BYU

2023

Date Opponent

Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH

Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 16 at Texas

Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE

2024

Date Opponent

Aug. 31 at Arizona State

Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE

Sept. 28 BYU

2025

Date Opponent

Sept. 6 at Utah

2026

Date Opponent

Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS

Sept. 19 at Central Michigan

Sept. 26 LOUISIANA

2027

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 18 at North Texas

2028

Date Opponent

Sept. 16 at Texas Tech

All Wyoming Home games are in CAPS and BOLD.