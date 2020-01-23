Pokes and Longhorns to play Football in 2023 at Austin

The University of Wyoming and University of Texas athletics departments have agreed to play a single football game in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 16, 2023. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2012.
The addition of Texas to Wyoming’s 2023 schedule completes the Pokes’ non-conference schedule for that season. It will also be the second Big 12 opponent and the second opponent from the state of Texas that Wyoming will face in 2023.
The Cowboys will open the 2023 season at home on Saturday, Sept. 2 when they will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. UW will host Portland State on Saturday, Sept. 9 followed by its lone non-conference road game in Austin versus the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 16. Wyoming will conclude its non-conference schedule at home against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Wyoming and Texas will be meeting for the sixth time on the gridiron when they meet in 2023. Of the previous five meetings, four have been played in Austin in 1974, 1978, 2010 and 2012. The lone meeting played in Laramie came in 2009.
Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.
University of Wyoming
Future Football Schedules
(As of January 2020)
2020
Date Opponent
Sept. 5 WEBER STATE
Sept. 12 at Louisiana
Sept. 19 UTAH
Sept. 26 at Ball State
2021
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE
Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois
Sept. 18 BALL STATE
Sept. 25 at Clemson
2022
Date Opponent
Sept. 3 TULSA
Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO
Sept. 17 at Illinois
Sept. 24 at BYU
2023
Date Opponent
Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH
Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE
Sept. 16 at Texas
Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE
2024
Date Opponent
Aug. 31 at Arizona State
Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE
Sept. 28 BYU
2025
Date Opponent
Sept. 6 at Utah
2026
Date Opponent
Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS
Sept. 19 at Central Michigan
Sept. 26 LOUISIANA
2027
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 18 at North Texas
2028
Date Opponent
Sept. 16 at Texas Tech
