Local Basketball Schedule

Wednesday
Wyoming Cowgirls 81, San Diego State Aztecs 67
San Diego State 72, Wyoming Cowboys 55
Friday:
Riverton at Rock Springs, 6 & 7:30, KTAK 93.9
Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni, 6 & 7:30, KFCW 93.1
Wind River at Kemmerer, 5:30 & 7, KWYW 99.1
St. Stephens at Dubois, 5:30 & 7
Worland at Powell, 5:30 & 7
Thermopolis at Newcastle, 4:30 & 6, KDNO 101.7
Saturday:
Kelly Walsh at Riverton, 2 & 3:30, KTAK 93.9
Lander Valley at Powell, 3 & 4:30
Wyoming Indian at Wind River 2:30 & 4, KWYW 99.1 & KFCW 93.1
Shoshoni at Kemmerer, 1:30 & 3
Meeteetse at St. Stephens, 3 & 4:30
Dubois at Burlington, 1:30 & 3 p.m.
Worland at Lovell, 5:30 & 7
Douglas at Thermopolis, 4 & 5:30, KDNO,101.7
Central Wyoming College Rustlers at Sheridan Generals, 2 & 4