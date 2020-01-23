Breaking News

Local Basketball Schedule

Article Updated: January 23, 2020
Wednesday

Wyoming Cowgirls 81, San Diego State Aztecs 67

San Diego State 72, Wyoming Cowboys 55

Friday:

Riverton at Rock Springs, 6 & 7:30, KTAK 93.9

Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni, 6 & 7:30, KFCW 93.1

Wind River at Kemmerer, 5:30 & 7, KWYW 99.1

St. Stephens at Dubois, 5:30 & 7

Worland at Powell, 5:30 & 7

Thermopolis at Newcastle, 4:30 & 6, KDNO 101.7

Saturday:

Kelly Walsh at Riverton, 2 & 3:30, KTAK 93.9

Lander Valley at Powell, 3 & 4:30

Wyoming Indian at Wind River 2:30 & 4, KWYW 99.1 & KFCW 93.1

Shoshoni at Kemmerer, 1:30 & 3

Meeteetse at St. Stephens, 3 & 4:30

Dubois at Burlington, 1:30 & 3 p.m.

Worland at Lovell, 5:30 & 7

Douglas at Thermopolis, 4 & 5:30, KDNO,101.7

Central Wyoming College Rustlers at Sheridan Generals, 2 & 4

