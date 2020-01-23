Detention Center housing 195 inmates in Lander

There were 37 calls to the Fremont County Dispatch Center at the Sheriff’s Office in Lander on Wednesday. Eleven of the calls were to summon an ambulance and three of the calls were for a fire report. Nine individuals were booked into the detention center, which has 205 inmates it is responsible for, of those 195 are housed in Lander and 14 are in jails outside of the county.

Calls of note from the blotter include:

A resident NW of Lander on Bears Ears Road who is building a new home reported someone had entered the structure.

A resident in the Cozy Court Mobile Home park reported being assaulted on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

A two-vehicle fender bender was reported behind the Kinnear Store at 4:34 p.m.

A resident on Carbine Lane near Lander reported they were being harassed by a neighbor

A deer versus vehicle crash was reported at Vista Drive and Highway 26 near Riverton.

There were three fire alarms that went off on Wednesday, one in the 700 block of Garfield Street in Lander, one at Lander Valley High School and one at Riverton Middle School.