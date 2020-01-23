Counterfeiter photographed; Thefts; Seven Arrests

Riverton Police responded to 29 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call log:

A female attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a business in the 1000 block of North Federal. The woman’s image was captured on video.

It was in his pocket the whole time. A man reported losing his cellular phone at More Burgers. Staff said they saw him put the phone in his pocket. Sure enough, that’s where it was.

The Loaf ‘N Jug on North Federal reported seven juveniles and one adult were stealing CBD Hemp Disposables and left in a tan Suburban.

Arrests:

Tianna Armour, 29, Arapahoe. Arrested. Riverton Municipal Warrant

Harold Armajo, 65, Riverton, Arrested. Criminal Trespass

Kenneth Shakespeare, 33, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Kenneth Shakespeare, 33, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rayleigh Friday, 19, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Tiana Jealous, 28, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant.

David Keil, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrants (s)

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.