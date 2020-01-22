Sisters Hill Site explained at Archaeology Gathering Tues.

Central Wyoming College’s anthropology instructor, Dr. Cody Newton, presented a free public program at the Hudson Town Hall Tuesday night entitled Continuing Investigations at the Sisters Hill Paleoindian Site.

Newton explained in detail how the site, situated north of Guernsey, has multiple occupations spanning 1,250 calendar years. A question and answer session followed the presentation that was sponsored by the Fremont County Archaeological Society, a chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society, Inc.

Abstract: Reinvestigations over the last three years have shown that there are multiple Paleoindian occupations at the Sisters Hill Site spanning approximately 1,250 calendar years. Beginning in the Late Pleistocene, the site stratigraphy spans the entirety of the Holocene. Carbon and nitrogen assays from 13 sequential sediment samples provide a long-term paleoenvironmental record giving insight into the conditions that facilitated hunter-gatherer use of the site. In 2019, the Hell Gap component at the site was discovered to extend significantly to the south indicating that a large block of this cultural level remains intact.

Cody Newton is an archaeologist who has been working in the Great Plains and Rocky Mountains for over 20 years. He has a B.A. in Anthropology from the University of Wyoming, an M.A. in Anthropology from Colorado State University, and a Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Colorado – Boulder. Cody is currently an archaeology instructor at Central Wyoming College. His research foci include Paleoindian studies, prehistoric bison-based subsistence and bison evolution, early European exploration, Native American equestrianism, the historic Plains Indian Wars, and historic Euro-American settlement.