Mar 3, 1955 – Jan 21, 2020

Rudy R. Lopez, 64, of Riverton passed away at his home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. A viewing will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a short prayer service at 5:30pm. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Rudy Robert Lopez was born on March 3, 1955 in La Casita, TX to Pablo and Carolina (Garcia) Lopez. His family moved to Riverton, WY in 1963 to be close to other family members after his father’s death. Rudy attended schools in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1973.

Rudy was baptized into the Catholic faith.

He married Melody ReNee Stagner in 1978, at the Assembly of God Church in Riverton. Together they had two children Joseph R. Lopez and Keyona Lopez. They later divorced.

Rudy worked all over the oil field patch. He worked for John Madjic with M&M Well Service and with Terry Angel with Wrangler Well Service.

He loved being with his family and grandkids. They went fishing, camping, and visiting the mountains. He loved having BBQ’s and family reunions. His family said he was the glue that kept the family together.

He is survived by his son, Joseph R. Lopez; daughter, Keyona Lopez Smith and her children, Estrella, Nevaeh, and Cayatino; former spouse, Melody R. Eckholme; brothers, Pablo Lopez, Jr., Henry Lopez, and Raymond Lopez; and sisters, Lucy Aceyes, Juanita Barajas, and Carolina Baldes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Carolina Lopez; brothers, Tomas Lopez and Luciao Lopez; and sisters, Maria Del Jesus Martinez, Espranza Ramiree, and Sarah Vigil.

Memorials may be made to Help for Health Hospice in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.