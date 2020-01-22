Lander’s Airport Board resigns en masse

The Lander City Council has scheduled a special meeting tomorrow, Thursday, at 6 p.m. with only one agenda item, that being the city’s Airport Board.

The council is set to discuss the mass resignation of the city’s Airport Board, following the last city council meeting at which the board’s hand-picked candidate to fill a vacancy there was not chosen. The item was tabled in favor of more discussion and potentially another candidate.

The agenda for the special meeting calls for accepting the resignations and then, by resolution, dissolving and discontinuing the city’s airport board.

The council will then adjourn the special meeting and go into a planned work session. The agenda is copied below.