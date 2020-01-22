Flags to half-staff on Friday

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Friday, January 24, 2020 in honor of Wamsutter paramedic Michael Wilder, who died in the line of duty on January 11.
