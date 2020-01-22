DU Flags for Main Street; Flag ordinance passes

In the week leading up to February 8th, Riverton’s East Main Street and a portion of North and South Federal Boulevard will have their ducks all in a row. Ducks Unlimited flags, that is. The Fremont County Chapter chairman of the organization, Cheryl Coleman, told the Riverton City Council Tuesday night that the flag display last year earned the local chapter state honors and resulted in their best local fund raising effort. Coleman asked for permission to place some 30 flags along the two routes again this year. The council did not have to take official action as City Administrator Tony Tolstedt said the city staff could handle the request.

The Ducks Unlimlited request preceeded a lengthly discussion on the topic of flying flags on flagpoles in the city. A new ordinance on third reading would allow only the United States and Wyoming Flags to be flown on flagpoles in excess of 30 feet high in the city. Flags on shorter flag poles would be considered advertising and would have to adhere to the city’s sign ordinance.

Community Development Director Eric Carr, in response to a concern over having an engineered base for taller flagpoles said that concern was covered by the city’s adoption of the International Building Code that requires any flagpole over 30 feet tall to have an engineered base and be able to withstand high winds.

Councilmenber Tim Hancock, who originally opposed the ordinance on earlier readings, said he was concerned the limitation to only US and Wyoming flags on the taller flag poles might create a First Amendment issue on free speech. Mayor Richard Gard said he was willing to deal with that, if it ever came up. The new ordinance passed.