BenchMark Dental: Making Dental Implants Even Easier

Are you or a relative in need of dental implants, but have been told you aren’t a good candidate for traditional means because of your jaw structure or bone density? That’s all about to change thanks to BenchMark Dental in Riverton! BenchMark has been Setting the Standard for dental care in Riverton since 1989. In those 30 years they’ve seen landmarks in new technology and innovative new procedures in dentistry. Dr. Brock Olson and Dr. Spencer Smith are excited to once again bring the latest and greatest technology to Benchmark Dental in Riverton. They’re the proud new owners of an X-Mind Prime 3D imagine machine!

Dr. Olson and Dr. Smith with the X-Prime Machine

WyoToday went down to BenchMark Dental to get a closer look at the X-Mind Prime machine, and to get a more detailed explanation on what exactly it does.



Dr. Brock Olson

“It’s another feather in our cap so to speak, another tool to use in order to give our patients the best treatment possible.” Dr. Brock Olson explained, and went on to put it into familiar terms, “It’s a lower radiation CT scan than you’d get for example if you went to a hospital, it serves a different purpose. It allows us to take images of your jaw bone that is an actual 3D image, so you can see the height, width, and the quality of the bone that is there.”

The CT scan in conjunction with the digital impression machine already available at BenchMark Dental, allows the staff to take the guess work out of fitting a dental implant. “It tells us exactly how deep to go, the orientation, all of that” Olson explained. The combined technology will help BenchMark Dental place implants and help patients they previously would not have been able to.

Dr. Spencer Smith



Dr. Smith is also very excited about the new machine, “This new technology excites me because we will be able to place dental implants in locations that we were not able to before.”

BenchMark Dental is one of the first practices in Riverton to offer this technology for dental implants, but its far from all they do. On top of their dental implant work they also do fillings, root canals, extractions, orthodontics, and oral surgeries. Doctor’s Smith and Olson also see a great deal of young kids and the elderly.

Olson said “We see a lot of kids..I also have hospital privileges, so if we have someone who has a hard time getting their dental work done, we can take them to the hospital and have general anesthesia administered to get the work done. “

BenchMark Dental has two doctors and three hygenists to take care of all your dental needs. Their office at 621 N 8 St W is open Monday through Thursday 8AM-5PM and Friday’s 8AM-2PM. Call 307-856-9725 for an appointment, or visit BenchMark-Dental.com for more information.